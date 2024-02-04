Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $68.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.15.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
