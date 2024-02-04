Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $68.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

