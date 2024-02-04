Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $244.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.