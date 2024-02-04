Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:TT opened at $276.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.
In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
