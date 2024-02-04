Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

