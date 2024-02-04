Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.18 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EQIX opened at $843.47 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $847.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $776.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

