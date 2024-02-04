Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 2.5 %

AMT stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

