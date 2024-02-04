Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 478 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

