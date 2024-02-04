Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 10,795 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
