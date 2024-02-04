Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $214.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

