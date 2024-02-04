Barclays Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $475.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $421.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $411.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $411.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.97. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $245.61 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

