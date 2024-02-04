Barclays Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $700.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $584.21.

MSCI opened at $593.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.54. MSCI has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $434,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 490.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 27.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

