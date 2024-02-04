Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of BH stock opened at $155.67 on Wednesday. Biglari has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $218.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a market cap of $354.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($195.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $149,125.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,811 shares in the company, valued at $362,313,082.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 6,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,201 over the last ninety days. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Biglari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

