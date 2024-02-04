Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.00

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.50). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 40,588 shares traded.
Bilby Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50.
Bilby Company Profile
Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bilby
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.