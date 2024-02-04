Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Volume Hits $33,069.88

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $33,069.88 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00125685 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021515 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008279 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002309 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 138% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.