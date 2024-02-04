BitShares (BTS) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 5% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $10.80 million and $110,108.93 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001506 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001293 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

