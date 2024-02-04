BitShares Hits Market Capitalization of $10.87 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $113,726.96 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001491 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001316 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

