Black Hills (BKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.65. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.21.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,209,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.