BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.45

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.45 ($0.15) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:THRG opened at GBX 606 ($7.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £577.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.39 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 503 ($6.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 670.58 ($8.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 573.03.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile
