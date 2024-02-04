BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.45

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.45 ($0.15) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:THRG opened at GBX 606 ($7.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £577.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.39 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 503 ($6.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 670.58 ($8.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 573.03.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

