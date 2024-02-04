Blue World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 161,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 17,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue World Acquisition by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 41,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 207.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 424,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 286,651 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

