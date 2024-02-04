BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $90.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Sysco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.