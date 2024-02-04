BMO Capital Markets Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $160.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.76.

UPS stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average of $159.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

