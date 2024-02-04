BMO Capital Markets Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $178.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.86. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 48,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

