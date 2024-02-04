BMO Capital Markets Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $178.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.86. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

