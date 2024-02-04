BMO Capital Markets Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$75.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRU. CIBC lowered their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.21.

Metro Price Performance

MRU stock opened at C$70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.43 and a 12 month high of C$78.88. The firm has a market cap of C$16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.31.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2606351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Metro’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Further Reading

