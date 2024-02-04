BMO Capital Markets Trims Polaris (NYSE:PII) Target Price to $95.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Polaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.11.
Polaris Stock Performance
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
