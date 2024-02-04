Boston Partners Has $19.66 Million Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,423,109 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.1% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.25. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

