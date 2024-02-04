Boston Partners Has $20.49 Million Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,123 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.57% of PetIQ worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PetIQ by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $277.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.14 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.