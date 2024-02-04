Boston Partners Has $28.13 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,045 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.49% of Sensata Technologies worth $28,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $53.47.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

