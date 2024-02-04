Boston Partners Reduces Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.75% of Hancock Whitney worth $23,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

View Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.