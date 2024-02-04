Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bowlero were worth $31,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth $12,217,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $2,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $3,936,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 573.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the period.
Bowlero Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of BOWL opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.41.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bowlero
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.