Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bowlero were worth $31,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth $12,217,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $2,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $3,936,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 573.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the period.

Shares of BOWL opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.41.

About Bowlero

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. The company had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

