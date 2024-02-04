BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after buying an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,830,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. 14,654,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $41.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

