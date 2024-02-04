Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -52.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after purchasing an additional 597,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,140,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,044,000 after purchasing an additional 434,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after buying an additional 1,041,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

