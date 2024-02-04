Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.77.

EAT opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

