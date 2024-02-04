Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$45.5-46.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.100-7.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

