Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.100-7.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

