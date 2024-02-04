Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.100-7.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %
BMY opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $75.18.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,397,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,717,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,710,000 after acquiring an additional 389,729 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.
Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
