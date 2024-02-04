Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.100-7.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BMY opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,252,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

