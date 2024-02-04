Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.570-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.57-$7.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.17.

NYSE BR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.74. 713,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

