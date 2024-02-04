Brokerages Set Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Price Target at $204.27

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.22.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 2.7% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $234.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.02. Cencora has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $237.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

