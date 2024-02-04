Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $56.65

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.65.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $64.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.