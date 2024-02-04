Brokerages Set Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Target Price at $36.40

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTRE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTRE opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.90 million. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.