Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $80.53

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.53.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

