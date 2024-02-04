Brokerages Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Nevro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nevro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nevro by 170.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Nevro has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $40.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.