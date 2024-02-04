Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $171.70

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.70.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $175.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

