Brokerages Set Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Price Target at $61.33

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.
Several brokerages have recently commented on STC. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
NYSE:STC opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.44%.
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
