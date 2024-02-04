Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

