Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $38.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,092.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after purchasing an additional 618,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,501 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

