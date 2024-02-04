Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after purchasing an additional 618,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $1,055,428,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,200,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,501 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.39. 571,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,092.94%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.