Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,853. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

