Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$835.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$961.34 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Indl Alliance S downgraded Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

About Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

